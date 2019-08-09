Shubman Gill becomes youngest to score double ton for Indian representative side

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 9 (ANI): Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian batsman to score double hundred as he amassed unbeaten 204 runs in the third unofficial Test against West Indies A here at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

Gill achieved this feat at the age of 19 years and 334 days. He broke the record of Gautam Gambhir who had scored 218 for India Board President's XI against Zimbabwe in 2002 at the age of 20 years and 124 days.

The 19-year-old came in bat at the critical position when the team lost three wickets at the score of 14. Gill played a crucial knock as he along with skipper Hanuma Vihari built an unbeaten stand of 315 runs, before declaring the innings at 365/4.

In his 204 run knock, the right-handed batsman hit 19 boundaries and two sixes. In the first innings, Gill was sent back to pavilion on a golden duck. He has four 100 plus scores in his 11-match first-class career, which also features seven fifties.

India A were bowled out on 201 runs in the first innings. While West Indies A were bundled out for 194 runs in their first innings. India A posted a total of 373 runs against Windies A to win the match.

Gill had played two ODIs for India in which he has scored 16 runs. He was also named to lead the defending champions India Blue in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting on August 17 in Bengaluru. (ANI)