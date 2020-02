Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini included as India announce squad for Test series against NZ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Pacer Ishant Sharma will be dependent on his fitness approval to play the upcoming Test series. Prithvi Shaw has also made a comeback to the Test side for the first time since getting suspended for a doping violation.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

The Test series will commence from February 21.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also named Mayank Agarwal as the replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma for the ODI series against the Kiwis on Tuesday.

Sharma had injured his calf during the final T20I against New Zealand on Sunday and as a result, he has been ruled out of both ODI and Test series.

He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury.

India white-washed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is and both teams will now lock horns in the ODI series, beginning on Wednesday. (ANI)