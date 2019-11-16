Shubman Gill picks his favourite footballer and non-Indian cricketer

London [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): India batsman Shubman Gill picked Brazil's Neymar and South Africa's AB de Villiers as his favourite sportsperson outside cricket and best non-Indian cricketer respectively.

"Yeah, many. I like Neymar Jr a lot," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gill as saying when asked if he has a favourite sportsperson outside cricket.

When asked to choose the best non-Indian cricketer with whom he has played with or against, the 20-year-old replied: "AB de Villiers."

Gill, on August 9, became the youngest Indian batsman to score a double hundred as he amassed unbeaten 204 runs in the third unofficial Test against West Indies A.

Gill achieved this feat at the age of 19 years and 334 days. He broke the record of Gautam Gambhir who had scored 218 for India Board President's XI against Zimbabwe in 2002 at the age of 20 years and 124 days.

The right-handed batsman stressed that trying to focus on things one can control helped him stay cool mentally while preparing for international cricket.

"You can do that only by keeping those things aside that you cannot control. And try to focus on things that you can control," he said. (ANI)

