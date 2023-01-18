Shubman Gill smashes double ton in 1st ODI against New Zealand, becomes youngest batter to do so

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Indian batter Shubman Gill smashed a double century on Wednesday, becoming the youngest player to do so.

The stylish batter accomplished this in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the match, Gill scored 208 in just 149 balls. His knock was decorated with 19 fours and nine sixes. His strike rate during the inning was 139.60.

Gill, at the age of 23 years and 132 days old, is the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket. He has overtaken compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had recently smashed 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022. Before this, Rohit Sharma was the youngest double centurion, having scored one in 2013 when he was 26 years, 186 days.

He is the fifth Indian batter to do so. Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever batter to smash a double hundred in ODIs. After this, this feat was repeated by Rohit Sharma (thrice), Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan among Indians before Gill smashed his double ton against the Kiwis.

Gill is overall the eighth batter to hit an ODI double ton. Besides these aforementioned Indian batters, there are three non-Indian players who have touched the 200-run mark as well. These players are, Chris Gayle (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan).

Coming to the match, India posted 349/8 in 50 overs. Gill top scored with a knock of 208 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28) also played some valuable knocks.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis with 2/30. Henry Shipley took two wickets, while Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Mitchell Santner picked a wicket each.

Kiwis need 350 runs to gain a series lead of 1-0. (ANI)