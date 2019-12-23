Shubman Gill to lead India A in one-dayers against New Zealand

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee met here on Monday to pick India A squad that will tour New Zealand for three one-day and two four-day games.

Shubman Gill will lead the team in three one-dayers while Hanuma Vihari to captain the side in two four-day matches against New Zealand.

India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan.

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hanuma Vihari (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel.

India will play two tour matches before the start of the one-dayers and four-day series. The first one-day will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on January 22, 2020. (ANI)

