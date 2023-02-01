Shweta Sehrawat is my top pick from U19 T20 World Cup, says Anjum Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Former Indian batter and skipper Anjum Chopra heaped praises on the performance of India women's U19 team and picked Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra and Shweta Sehrawat as future stars of the senior national women's side.

Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Speaking on JioCinema's daily show #AAKASHVANI, Chopra said, "Shweta Sehrawat is my highest and the top-ranked player in this Indian team. She is the one who has stood out and given stand-out performances in this World Cup. She nearly missed the Player of the series. In fact, she is the highest run-getter in this entire world cup and she has won three matches and also won the player of the match. So, by adding all these things, I think Shweta Sehrawat for me will be the number one pick.

"Then Parshavi Chopra is a leg spinner, again very well done by her by giving the limited performances and the way she bowled. So, she will be my second pick and Archana Devi, a young budding off-spinner who also bats well. So, according to me these three players Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra and right on top Shweta Sehrawat have been outstanding performers in this tournament."

Sehrawat finished as the leading batter in the tournament, scoring 297 runs in seven matches at an average of 99.00, with three half-centuries and the best score of 92*.

Parshavi was the second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She picked up 11 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 3.66 and best figures of 4/5.

Archana also picked up eight wickets in seven matches with the best bowling figures of 3/14.

Chopra remarked that seeing the women's cricket team capturing the top prize after playing semifinal and final many times is "a different feeling" and she wishes she was a kid again so that she could get a chance to play.

"Winning the World Cup is a big deal and then the Under-19 women's winning the inaugural World Cup by which the name of India will be written on it in golden letters is a big deal. By the way, the women's cricket team has played the semi-finals of the World Cup many times and also played the finals many times but never won the trophy.



So, I understand it is a very different feeling and now it looks like we wish we were little kids and once again get a chance to play that's how I feel. I am so excited that there is no limit to happiness, and it looks like I have won the World Cup and great! It's a golden opportunity for all the cricketers for the bright future ahead of them," concluded Chopra.

Chasing a target of 69, India captain Shafali Verma started their world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker's delivery. Baker then gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls.

The right-handed batter Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive boundaries while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then hammered Ellie Anderson for back-to-back fours.

In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets.

Earlier, opted to field first, Indian bowlers completely dominated the game from the beginning against England in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu provided India with their first wicket of the innings, dismissing England opener Liberty Heap on a two-ball duck.

Grace Scrivens and Niamh Fiona Holland tried to handle the pressure as they played some boundary shots. However, Holland could not stay long on the crease as she was sent back to the pavilion.

After Holland's wicket, England's batters lost their wickets at regular intervals. India set the tone early with the new ball and gave blows to the England Women Under-19 at regular intervals to bundle them for 68.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets respectively.

Ryana Macdonald Gay scored the highest score for England with 19 runs off 24 balls.

Brief score: England 68 in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald Gay 19, Alexa Stonehouse 11; Titas Sadhu 2-6) vs India 69-3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24*, Gongadi Trisha 24; Hannah Baker 1-13). (ANI)

