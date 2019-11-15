Siddhesh Lad traded to KKR by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batsman Siddhesh Lad will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the IPL following a successful trade.

Lad, who was with Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury. He hit a six off the first ball he faced and scored 15 runs from 13 balls in his debut game.

The 27-year-old Lad played 54 first-class matches and scored 3884 runs with an average of 43.15. In 38 T20s, he amassed 628 runs with the highest score of 82 runs.

KKR finished at the fifth spot in the last edition of the IPL while Indians lifted the title by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final by one run. (ANI)

