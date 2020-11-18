Siechem Cricket Stadium faces heat as authority calls for demolition of 'unauthorised constructions'

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India] November 18 (ANI): In a big blow to P Damodaran -- former secretary of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry -- the Puducherry Planning Authority has asked Siechem Technologies to demolish unauthorised constructions in Thuthipet. Damodaran, the managing director of Siechem, was last week pulled up by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegations of illegal construction of the Seichem Cricket Stadium.

In letters accessed by ANI, the Puducherry Planning Authority has not only asked Siechem Technologies to demolish constructions made by the company as part of a cricket stadium but also asked the electricity department and the public health division to stop electricity and water supply to the said buildings.

The letter to Siechem read: "You are hereby instructed to demolish the unauthorised constructions strictly within one month from the date of issue of notice, failing which further actions will be taken against you as per the provisions of the Pondicherry Town & Country Planning Act, 1969."



The letter to the electricity department and public health division read: "The Electricity/PWD Departments are requested not to extend any power/water supply to the building and to disconnect power/water supply if already provided to the said building."

LG Bedi had last week pulled up CAP and Damodaran over allegations of illegal construction of the Seichem Cricket Stadium. The Governor also decided to apprise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about Damodaran's illegal acts.

In the letter to Puducherry District Collector Arun, Bedi also pulled up the District Collector for failing to caution her on the bonafides of the person who wanted her presence for the inauguration of the Pondicherry T20 league.

Indian Premier League spot-fixing petitioner and Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma has lauded Bedi for pulling up CAP and Damodaran. Verma has not only praised Bedi for putting her foot down against illegal acts conducted but further pointed at how the full membership given to CAP also needs a relook.

The CAB secretary further urged Bedi to look into other unlawful acts of the association wherein he believes that cricket in Puducherry is becoming an asset of a company and a man. (ANI)

