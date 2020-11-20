Siechem Technologies employees control CAP, BCCI funds misused: Cricketers' forum to Pondicherry Governor

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Fresh trouble awaits Siechem Technologies managing director P Damodaran as the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers Forum (BPCF) has written to Pondicherry's Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to look into the misuse of funds given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) for development of the sport in the Union Territory.

In the letter, accessed by ANI, BPCF secretary G Chandran has requested Bedi to intervene and organise a committee to enquire the actions that show CAP representatives are Siechem Technologies employees and control the whole association.



"CAP is affiliated with BCCI. BCCI provides approximately Rs 20 crore funds (this value we read in news) to develop the infrastructure and organise domestic events for all age groups. The funds given by BCCI are not properly used. A private company Siechem Technologies employees control the whole association. All the funds are used to make infrastructure in their own land. We don't know what the agreement between Cricket Association with Siechem Technologies is. We have made multiple complaints for the last two years to BCCI and the government, but no proper action was taken.

"Earlier, there were more than 36 clubs participating in local cricket. All these clubs were removed from the association. Public should have the right to participate in it, but one company and a family controls the entire association operation. The election conducted electoral body favoured Siechem employees to take control of the association," the secretary wrote.

"We request the Lt. Governor intervene in the matter and organise a committee to enquire about the electoral malpractice and cancel the existing Cricket Association Apex Council and conduct re-election with the right people and old cricket club members."

The BPCF secretary also wrote to the Director-General of Police to inform him about two players participating in the T20 tournament organised by CAP despite being banned for two years for fudging their age. (ANI)

