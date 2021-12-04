'Simply not out': Warne gives his take on controversial Kohli dismissal

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Saturday said that Virat Kohli was wrongly given out in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand.

Warne also said that the main problem lies with the interpretation of the technology and he also went on to say that the ball did not hit the pad first, rather there was an inside edge.

"This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use/accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here's a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first," tweeted Warne.



Kohli was adjudged LBW on the fourth ball of his innings, and he had to walk away before even troubling the scores. The India skipper was given out by the on-field umpire Anil Choudhary and then Kohli reviewed the on-field call.

However, the third umpire stuck with the original decision due to inconclusive evidence of the ball hitting the bat first. During the review, the third umpire Virender Sharma said that the bat and pad remained too close to the ball at the point of contact, and the initial impact point couldn't be classified.

Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. The opening batter scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.

Resuming from 111/3 after tea, Mayank and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again put break as he dismissed the middle order batter in the 48th over.

Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way as India scored 221/4 on day one of the second Test. (ANI)

