Singapore registers maiden win against ICC full member nation

Dubai [UAE], Sept 30 (ANI): Singapore scripted history on Sunday as they defeated Zimbabwe by four runs to register their maiden win against an ICC full member nation.

The match was curtailed to 18-overs per side after rain played spoilsport before the clash.

Batting first, Singapore posted 181/9 in the allotted eighteen overs. No batsmen managed to go past the 50-run mark, but cameos by late order batsmen enabled the side to go past the 180-run mark, ICC reported.

Rohan Rangarajan scored 39 off 22 balls and Surendran Chandramohan played a knock of 23 runs and the duo enabled a strong start for Singapore. However, both batsmen were dismissed in the same over. Aritra Dutta (7) also departed cheaply.

Tim David's knock of 41 runs and Manpreet Singh's 41run-innings ensured Singapore posting a challenging total on the board.

Ryan Burl was the pick of the Zimbabwe attack as he scalped three wickets picking the first three wickets to fall to bowlers.

Chasing 182, Zimbabwe lost their first wicket with 22 runs on the board as Brian Chari (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Amjad Mahboob.

Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams put up a brief 39-run stand, but Selladore Vijayakumar dismissed Chakabva (48) in the 6th over to peg Zimbabwe back.

Sean Williams and Tinotenda Mutombodzi steadied the innings for Zimbabwe as the duo put up a partnership of 79 runs, which saw Williams bringing up his half-century.

As Zimbabwe looked set for the victory, Singapore clawed their way back into the game by picking up the wickets of Williams (66) and Mutombodzi (32).

With 40 runs more to get, Zimbabwe lost their way as they kept on losing wickets and in the end, Singapore managed to win by four runs. (ANI)

