Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against SA

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohammed Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.

Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

India are leading the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0.



The Rohit Sharma led side will next face Proteas in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday followed by third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting October 16.

Bumrah, who was also ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to his back problem, and was training at the National Cricket Academy, played the last two T20Is against Australia.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

