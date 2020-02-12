Sisanda Magala ruled out of first T20I against England

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 12 (ANI): South Africa's fast bowler Sisanda Magala was ruled out of the first T20I match against England after he failed to meet the fitness requirements of the team.

The 29-year-old Magala will go through another test before the second T20I, which is scheduled to take place on February 14, reported sport24.co.za.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa faced a two-wicket defeat in the third ODI against England and with this victory, the visitors managed to end the three-match series at 1-1.

Dale Steyn is set to make a return to cricket after he was named in the squad announced for the three-match T20I series against England.

Steyn is making a comeback to the international cricket after nearly a year as he was recovering from a recurring shoulder injury. He last featured for South Africa in March last year.

The Proteas will take on England in the first T20I later in the day at East London, South Africa. (ANI)

