Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey appointed head coach of India A, U19 teams respectively

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:58 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): After the elevation of Rahul Dravid as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the post of head coach of India A and U19 teams has gone to Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey respectively.
Dravid was holding the post of India A and U19 head coach before he was appointed the head of the NCA on July 8.
Kotak and Mhambrey will hold their respective positions for the next few months, ICC has reported.
Left-handed batsman Kotak was in-charge of the Saurashtra side in the domestic matches. He has played 130 first-class games and amassed 8061 runs with an average of 41.76. He also had 70 domestic wickets under his name.
Kotak will oversee batting in India A side, with Ramesh Powar, the former India off-spinner and women's team coach during their ICC T20 World Cup 2018 run, helping him as the bowling coach and T Dilip as the fielding coach.
Mhambrey played two Tests for India and scalped 284 wickets in 91 first-class games. He was part of Dravid's staff and earned a promotion. He will be assisted by Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Abhay Sharma, who were also a part of Dravid's coaching team.
India A side's next set of matches are against the visiting South Africa A, with one-day and four-day games scheduled. India U19's next big tournament is the Asia Cup in the first two weeks of September. (ANI)

