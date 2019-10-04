Sixth Women's T20I: South Africa defeat India by 105 runs

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:11 IST

Reliance Foundation welcomes NBA to India, celebrates 6 years of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A stadium full of boys and girls, all in the age of 10 to 16 years were at their sporting best as they cheered for their favourite team during the historic first-ever NBA game in India between Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings at the NSCI Dome, in Mumbai on