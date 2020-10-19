Skill level of players in this year's IPL has been remarkable: Rabada

Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Impressed with the players' 'remarkable' skill level in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada said: "cricket is alive and healthy".

"The skill level of the players at this years IPL has been remarkable! Cricket is alive and healthy!" Rabada, who is the Purple Cap holder with 19 wickets in the ongoing IPL, tweeted.

On Sunday, both IPL matches were dragged into Super Over. During the first match of the day, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both scored 163 runs, taking their match into the Super Over.

In the Super Over, KKR's Lockie Ferguson clinched two wickets in the first three deliveries as he restricted SRH to 2 runs. KKR then easily chased the target to register a win.

During the second match, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium. The normal match action between the two teams ended in a tie as both sides scored 176 in their allotted twenty overs.



In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory. However, Mohammad Shami turned the tide and he also conceded just five runs against Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock and as a result, the match went into another Super Over.

For Punjab, Chris Jordan turned out to bowl next and he conceded 11 runs. In the end, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle got the job done for the KL Rahul-led side.

After the win over Mumbai Indians, Rahul had said that this win will help them to make a comeback in the league.

"It's not the first time, I'm getting used to it but we'll take the two points however they come. It doesn't always happen so you don't know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We're trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help," Rahul, who scored 77 runs in the match, had told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"You can't prepare for Super Overs, no team prepares for Super Overs. You have to trust your bowling group and it is important you let them believe their instinct and gut. Shami was certain he wanted to go for six yorkers and he has been phenomenal for us. It is important senior guys put their hands up for us. We still want to take it one game at a time and when you haven't won a lot in the first seven, every victory is sweet," the skipper had added.


