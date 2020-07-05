SL batsman Kusal Mendia arrested after being involved in road accident

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 5 (ANI): Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 64-year-old cyclist at around 5 am on Sunday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the police media unit has confirmed that the accident had occurred in Panadura, south of Colombo.

The victim who was hit by Mendis' car sustained serious injuries and passed away as he was being admitted to hospital.

The Sri Lanka batsman will now appear before the Panadura magistrate, most possibly in the next 48 hours while the police conducts an investigation. The police investigation up to now has not revealed whether Mendis or the cyclist were under the influence of alcohol.

Recently, Mendis had been part of Sri Lanka's residential training camp at Pallekele.

The 25-year-old Mendis has so far played 44 Tests, 76 ODIs, and 26 T20Is for Sri Lanka, managing to score 5,646 runs across all formats.

He was last seen in action in the three-match ODI series against West Indies in March this year. (ANI)

