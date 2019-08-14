SL-NZ Test: Akila Dananjaya takes fifer, leaves New Zealand at 203/5

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya's fifer left New Zealand at 203/5 at stumps of the first-day play against Sri Lanka here at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in their first game of the World Test Championship.

Jeet Raval and Tom Latham opened the innings for Kiwis and both built a partnership of 64-run for the first wicket.

Latham (30) was caught by Niroshan Dickwella off Akila Dananjaya in the 27th over. In the same over, skipper Kane Williamson departed to a duck.

Later on, in the 30th over opener Raval (33) was also sent back to pavilion by Dananjaya.

Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls helped the side to get past a score of 150 run-mark. The duo built a partnership of 100-run, before Nicholls (42) departed off Dananjaya in the 59th over.

Taylor kept the other end strong but his partners were kept on changing at regular intervals. At the end of day one, Taylor was unbeaten for 86 runs with Mitchell Santner who is batting at the score of 8.

For Sri Lanka, Dananjaya bagged five wickets and returned with the figure of 5-57 in 22 overs.

Rain forced early stumps on day one at Galle. New Zealand will continue their play from 203/5 on Thursday. (ANI)