SL vs AUS: Chandimal's Century pushes hosts 67-runs ahead of visitors (Day 3, Stumps)

Galle [Sri Lanka], July 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka finished the third day of the second and final Test against Australia at Galle with an upper hand over the visitors, posting a total of 431/6 at the end of the day's play, with century from Dinesh Chandimal and fifties from Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis pushing the hosts 67-runs ahead of Aussies in the game.

At the end of the day, Kamindu Mendis (118*) and Ramesh Mendis (7*) stood unbeaten at the crease.

Sri Lanka resumed the day at 184/2, with Kusal Mendis (84*) and Angelo Mathews (6*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Spinner Nathan Lyon delivered his side an early breakthrough in the start, trapping Kusal Mendis leg-before-wicket for 85. Following that, Dinesh Chandimal came to the crease.

Chandimal went on to have an 83-run stand with Mathews. The duo made Aussies struggle for a good period of time, with Mathews bringing up his fifty. Pacer Mitchell Starc ended the partnership by dismissing Mathews for 52, with Marnus Labuschagne taking a catch at short-leg.

Kamindu Mendis, the all-rounder was next up on the crease. He stitched a 133-run stand with Chandimal, which pushed SL beyond the 400-run mark. Chandimal brought up his 13th Test ton. This stand was broken by spinner Mitchell Swepson, who dismissed Mendis for 61 by castling his stumps.

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella was next on the crease but fell cheaply to Lyon after skipper Pat Cummins caught him at mid-on for 5.

Ramesh Mendis and Chandimal took Lankans through the remainder of the day without any loss of wicket further.



Earlier, a 152-run stand between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis at Galle has put Sri Lanka on a solid footing on Day two of the second Test against Australia here.

With 184 runs on board at the loss of two wickets, Lankans were still trailing by 180 runs in the game in their first innings. Kusal Mendis (84*) and Angelo Mathews (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started off the day at 298/5, with Alex Carey (16*) and Steve Smith (109*). The duo added 31 more runs to their stand before Carey was dismissed by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for 28. Jayasuriya also captured the wicket of Mitchell Starc, who fell cheaply. Captain Pat Cummings was also dismissed for five by medium-pacer Kasun Rajitha.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson could not do a lot for their side, dismissed by Jayasuriya and Maheesh Theekshana. Australia was bundled out for 364 runs.

Jayasuriya was the hero for Sri Lankans with the ball, taking 6/118. Kasun Rajitha also took 2/70. Ramesh Mendis and Theekshana could get a wicket each.

Sri Lanka came out to bat in the second innings, losing Pathum Nissanka for just six runs at team's score of 12. Captain Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis put Aussie bowlers to a test, putting on a 152-run stand. The duo completed their half-centuries as well.

Skipper Karunaratne was dismissed for 86 after being trapped leg before wicket by Swepson for 86.

Mendis and Mathews took Sri Lanka through the remainder of the day, finishing without any damage.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 431/6 (Dinesh Chandimal 118*, Dimuth Karunaratne 86, Mitchell Starc 2/47) lead Australia: 364 (Steve Smith 145*, Marnus Labuschagne 104, Prabath Jayasuriya 6/118) by 67 runs. (ANI)

