SL vs AUS: Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Dunith Wellalage added into Lankan squad ahead of second Test

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 5 (ANI): Spinner Maheesh Theekshana, all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe and spinnner Dunith Wellalage have been drafted into the Test squad ahead of the second Test against Australia.

The trio joined the team on July 4. Bowler Lasith Embuldeniya has been released from the squad.

"#SLvsAUS: Team Updates: Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshitha Manasinghe and Dunith Wellalage have been drafted into test squad. They joined the team yersterday (4th July). Lasith Embuldeniya was released from the squad," tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket.

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place from July 8 onwards.



Notably, Australia won the first Test by ten wickets.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka had put 212 runs on the board, with Niroshan Dickwella (58) and Angelo Mathews (39) being top run scorers. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with 5/90.

In the second innings, Australia posted 321 on the board, powered by knocks from Usman Khwaja (71) and Cameron Green (77). Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the bowlers for SL with 4/112. Australia gained a 109-run lead in the game.

SL were bundled out for 113 in their second innings, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne being the top run scorer with 23. Travis Head (4/10) and Nathan Lyon (4/31) inflicted a lot of damage on Lankan attack.

SL could get only a four-run lead and could set a target of only 5 for Australia, which they chased easily. (ANI)

