SL vs Eng, 1st Test: Karunaratne ruled out, Chandimal to lead hosts

Galle [Sri Lanka], January 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunratne on Thursday was ruled out of the first Test against England, and as a result, Dinesh Chandimal will be leading the side.

Karunaratne has been ruled out due to a fractured thumb. This was announced at the time of the toss by stand-in skipper Dinesh Chandimal.

The toss was won by Sri Lanka and the hosts decided to bat first in the first Test against England here at the Galle International Stadium.



Sri Lanka's playing XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

For England, Dan Lawrence is making his Test debut. He has become the 697th player to represent England in the longest format of the game.

The visitors have opted to rest James Anderson in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The series between Sri Lanka and England is a part of the World Test Championship. These two sides were slated to play against each other last year, but the series had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

