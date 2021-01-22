SL vs Eng, 2nd Test: Mathews holds fort with ton after hosts lose early wickets

Galle [Sri Lanka], January 22 (ANI): Angelo Mathews' century powered Sri Lanka to 229/4 on day one of the second Test against England at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, Sri Lanka's score read 229/4 in 87 overs. Mathews was unbeaten on 107 runs while Niroshan Dickwella was giving him company on 19. Both the batters will look to add more runs to their ongoing 36-run partnership for the fifth wicket on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Perera opened the innings for the home team but they had the worst possible start as they lost two quick wickets. Pacer James Anderson scalped Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0) in the initial overs of the game.

Opener Thirimanne played cautiously and held one end up. He along with Mathews build a 69-run crucial partnership which helped them to get past the 50-run mark.



Anderson, who was on fire with the ball, struck again to put England back in the game. This time, Anderson sent Thirimanne back to the pavilion after playing a gritty knock of 43 runs.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal joined Mathews in the middle. The duo kept the scoreboard moving and added a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, both the players completed their half-centuries.

Chandimal departed after scoring 52 which included a six and four boundaries. Mark Wood removed Chadimal and left the hosts reeling at 193/4.

Niroshan Dickwella and Mathews made sure that the side did not lose any more wickets in the day. For the visitors, Anderson ended with the figures of 3-24.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 229/4 (Angelo Mathews 107*, Dinesh Chandimal 52; James Anderson 3-24) vs England. (ANI)

