SL vs Ind, 3rd ODI: Things didn't go our way after rain break, says Dhawan

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 24 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan, India's skipper for the Sri Lanka tour, admitted that the visitors were 50 runs short of the par score in the third and final ODI on Friday.

Avishka Fernando (76) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) smashed respective fifties to ensure Sri Lanka did not lose the final ODI despite a late wobble.

India were all out for 225, with Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson scoring 49 and 46 runs respectively and Sri Lanka chased down the target in the 39th over after the match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

"Things didn't go our way after rain break. We had a good start but lost too many wickets in the middle. Think we were 50 runs short. I am glad that they made their debut because everyone has been in the quarantine for a long time," Dhawan said after the match.



"So we had that opportunity today having sealed the series. I always analyse where I can improve and get better. We were positive about defending the target but at the same time, we knew we were 50 runs short. I am happy with the way the boys fought," he added.

With this win, Sri Lanka opened their account in the series. India won the ODI series 2-1 after failing to secure a win in the dead rubber on Friday. The hosts defeated India by three wickets on the back of some stunning performances.

Opting to bat first, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the third over. Prithvi Shaw then stitched a 74-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson.

The opening batsman fell just one run short of what would have been his maiden ODI fifty in the 16th over. Samson also departed a few overs later before rain halted the play.

After the game resumed, India suffered a collapse as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were finally folded for 225/10. (ANI)

