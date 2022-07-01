SL vs Ind: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India in first ODI

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday.



The Indian women clinched the T20I series after winning the first two matches comfortably last month. But the Lankans came back powerful in the last match to save the team from a clean sweep and won by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh. (ANI)

