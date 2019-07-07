SL vs India: Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Headingley on Saturday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli led-side made two changes in their playing XI from the last match against Bangladesh. They brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami.

Sri Lanka also tweaked their side from their last match against West Indies. Thisara Perera replaced Jeffrey Vandersay.

India have so far won six matches and lost one. Their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.

The Men in Blue are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 13 points and if India manages to beat Sri Lanka and Australia loses to South Africa, the Men in Blue would finish at the top of the table and they will face New Zealand in the semi-final.

However, if Australia defeats South Africa, India will have to face England in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won three matches and have lost as many matches. Their games against Pakistan and Bangladesh were called off due to rain earlier in the tournament.

Sri Lanka are placed at the sixth position in the tournament standings with eight points. The team would look to end their World Cup campaign on a high. (ANI)