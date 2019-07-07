Charulata Patel cheering for team India (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Charulata Patel cheering for team India (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

SL vs India: Superfan Charulata Patel cheers for India in crucial CWC'19 match

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 17:51 IST

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian cricket team's superfan, the 87-year-old Charulata Patel was seen cheering for Men in Blue during the World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.
India captain Virat Kohli had promised Patel to provide her with the tickets of the remainder of the tournament.
BCCI in a tweet shared the picture of Patel enjoying the match.
"Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds. #CWC19," BCCI tweeted.
The national governing body for cricket also shared the message Kohli had written to Patel. The India captain said, "Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family. Lots of love and regards."

In the match between India and Bangladesh on July 2, Patel grabbed eyeballs as she was seen cheering for the team. Sitting in her wheelchair, the octogenarian was blowing a vuvuzela. Her enthusiasm was lauded by Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, the passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," Kohli had tweeted.

"Mrs Charulata Ji was the woman of the match for me. Incredible to meet someone with such a lively spirit," Rohit had tweeted.

"I am a very religious person and have so much trust in God. So, when I pray, it comes true and I am saying that India is going to get the World Cup, definitely," Patel told ANI during the India-Bangladesh match.
The 87-year old caught everyone's eyes when she was ardently cheering for the Indian team when the Men in Blue were batting. Patel also stated that she was there in the stadium when India lifted their first World Cup, back in 1983, under the leadership of former cricket Kapil Dev.
"I have been there. When they won the World Cup, I was so proud, I started dancing. And today also, I told my granddaughter that when India is going to defeat Bangladesh, I am going to dance," she said.
Patel revealed that she has been watching the game for decades."I have been watching cricket for decades. When I was in Africa, I used to watch it, then I came to this country in 1975. Here I had work because of which I did not get time to watch but I used to watch it on TV. But nowadays as I am not working, so I have the interest and I am very lucky that I get a chance to watch cricket," she said.
India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs and the side progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament. India sit in the second position on the World Cup standings with 13 points from eight matches.
Currently, India are playing against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will meet either England or New Zealand in the knock-out stages. (ANI)

iocl