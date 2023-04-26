SL vs IRE: Campher, Stirling's tons help Ireland hit their highest Test score of 492

Galle [Sri Lanka], April 25 (ANI): Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher slammed centuries as Ireland posted their highest Test score of 492 all out on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

Stirling, 103 off 181 balls, and Campher, 111 in 229 deliveries, became the third and fourth players to score a Test century for Ireland.

Nishan Madushka was unbeaten on 41 in only his third test match, and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Kurunaratne was unbeaten on 39 when play was called off 30 minutes before the planned end owing to poor lighting and rain.

Earlier, Ireland's biggest Test score was 339 against Pakistan at Malahide five years ago, but the visitors blew past that against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after commencing their innings on Day 2 at 319-4.

Stirling, who had to retire hurt with a cramp on the first afternoon when on 74, rejoined the next day at 321-5 after keeper Lorcan Tucker was out to Vishwa Fernando for 80.



Stirling completed his century with a six against Asitha Fernando, his fourth maximum of the innings, as he had a 64-run stand with Campher before holing out off Asitha.

Following Stirling's departure, Campher added 89 with Tucker and shared the same partnership with Andy McBrine (35) to get his maiden hundred from 209 balls with a pulled four.

Campher was eventually out to a stunning slip catch from Dhananjaya de Silva as he tried to drive left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (5-174).

Earlier on Day 1, Ireland stirring display on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka that took them to 319/4 and perhaps onto the path toward a breakthrough Test victory.

The visitors had slumped to 89/3 when the ever-threatening Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Harry Tector (18) for his second wicket of the day before Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling led the fightback. (ANI)

