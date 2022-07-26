SL vs Pak: Karunaratne, Dhananjaya help Sri Lanka to take lead against Pakistan on Day 3

Galle [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): A staggering performance from Ramesh Mendis with the ball and some handy contributions from Dimuth Karunaratne and other batters helped the hosts to cross the 300-run mark in the second Test of the two-match Test series on Tuesday at Galle.

Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali did put up pressure on the hosts in the morning of day three, but once the stand was broken, Sri Lanka cleaned up the tail relatively quickly. The pair established a 32-run stand which was ended by Prabath Jayasuriya who bowled Ali for just 21 runs.

Nauman Ali was the next to walk on the crease but could not stand long as he was stumped off the ball of Ramesh Mendis for just scoring 1. Mendis scalped his fifth wicket, trapping Yasir for 26, as Pakistan's innings ended on 231 with the hosts taking a 147-run lead.



After Pakistan's team collapsed on 231, Sri Lanka's opening pair of Oshada Fernando and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella walked out to bat. The latter played a couple of smashing shots to get going, but could not stand long in for the long haul. The opening stand between the pair would only last for 27 runs, with Dickewella being departed on 145 by Naseem Shah.

Fernando was the next one to depart, with Yasir Shah delivering a stunning first ball, trapping him in front for 19. The Sri Lankan batters got the start but failed to convert it into a powerful score. Kusal Mendis (15), Angelo Mathews (35), and Dinesh Chandimal (21), all failed to score big runs against Pakistan bowlers.

A partnership finally bloomed for Sri Lanka, as their lead crossed the 300-run mark. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne walked out to bat at No.6 and was joined by Dhananjaya de Silva. The pair launched on a solid unbeaten 59-run stand, which helped their mark of building up the lead.

Karunaratne was unbeaten on 27, while de Silva was batting on 30*, as the Sri Lanka lead had reached the 323-run mark. (ANI)

