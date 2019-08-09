Sri Lanka Cricket logo
SLC announces 15 member squad for first Test against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:10 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced 15 member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand.
The selections were made out of the preliminary squad of 22 players, which was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando.
Sri Lanka recently white-washed Bangladesh in ODI series by 3-0. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side in the Test game.
The national selectors have chosen the following 15 member squad to play in the first Test match against New Zealand.
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.
Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in the first Test game at Galle Cricket Stadium from August 14 to 18. (ANI)

