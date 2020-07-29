SLC appoints Jayantha Dharmadasa as new vice president after K Mathivanan resigns

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday appointed Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa as the new vice president after K Mathivanan resigned from his post.

"The Executive Committee at its Emergency Meeting held this afternoon, accepted the resignation of Mathivanan and proceeded with appointing a vice president for the position vacant in terms of the provisions of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket," read a release from SLC.

"Accordingly, the Committee unanimously decided to appoint Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa as the new vice president of SLC for the position made vacant by virtue of Mathivanan's resignation," it added.



SLC congratulated Dharmadasa on taking up the new post.

SLC further stated that the "resignation of Mathivanan comes in the wake of the recent unanimous decision of Executive Committee to hold an inquiry against Mathivanan for indulging in unethical practices in his capacity as an office bearer". (ANI)

