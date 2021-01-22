SLC instructs manager to submit report on alleged inappropriate conduct of player and health official

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed team manager Asantha De Mel to submit a report on the allegations that a national cricketer, who is currently in the Test squad playing against England in the ongoing series, and a female health official assigned to the team have behaved inappropriately.

The country's apex cricket board issued a statement after media reports claimed the duo had behaved in an ill-suited manner.

"In consideration of the seriousness of the alleged incident which was reported by the mainstream media, SLC has instructed the Team Manager Mr. Asantha De Mel to submit a report into the incident forthwith in order to find out the veracity of the said news reports," the SLC said in an official statement.



SLC said that an inquiry will be conducted after the team manager submits his report and if the findings of the report warrant such an inquiry. SLC also reiterated its stand that the apex body holds a zero-tolerance policy against misbehavior and said stern action will be taken against any party if proven guilty.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing second Test, England pacer James Anderson stole the show with the new ball dismantling Sri Lanka's top-order.

Anderson dismissed Kusal Perera and Oshada Fernando to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 7/2 and then dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne after the batsman had steadied the ship following early blows.

Earlier, England had defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test by seven wickets. However, the Joe Root-led side had witnessed a wobbly start to their second essay before Jonny Bairstow and Daniel Lawrence shared an unbeaten 62-run stand to help them secure a 1-0 lead. (ANI)

