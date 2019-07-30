SLC to dedicate final ODI against Bangladesh to Nuwan Kulasekara

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced that they will be dedicating the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to recently retired bowler Nuwan Kulasekara.

"Nuwan Kulasekara has been a vital cog in the Lankan lineup and played exceptional cricket during his time with the national team. His contributions made on the field brought in a lot of success for the national team. I wish him the best going forward," Shammi Silva, President of the SLC said in an official statement.

The board will be arranging a felicitation ceremony to honour the bowler for his services towards the sport in the country.

Kulasekara was a vital part of the team in 2011. The side had made it to the World Cup finals in the year.

"He was an exemplary figure, both on and off the field and a role model, which the young cricketers can emulate. Simplicity and decency were a hallmark of Kulasekara's cricketing career, which helped him both on and off the field,'' Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Kulasekara had announced retirement from international cricket on July 24.

The bowler was known for swinging the ball both ways and he is the third-highest ODI wicket-taker for Sri Lanka, behind Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

The 37-year-old Kulasekara has 199 scalps in 184 ODI matches. He has featured in 58 T20Is and bagged 66 wickets.

Kulasekara made his ODI debut against England in 2003. He played his last ODI against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017. In 21 Test matches, he has 48 wickets under his name.

He was also the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings on March 11, 2009.

Sri Lanka has already won the three-match series against Bangladesh as they have an unassailable 2-0 lead. The final match of the series will be played on July 31. (ANI)

