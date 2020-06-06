Sledging is a part of the game, says Kagiso Rabada

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that sledging is a part of the game and there is no fast bowler who will like to be nice to the batsman.

Rabada was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer was asked about his aggression on the field.

"A lot of people think I have a short temper. The thing is that sledging is a part of the game. No fast bowler is going to be nice to the batsman. But what we need to understand is that it is never personal. After the game, you shake hands, respect each other's crafts and move on," Rabada said.

Earlier this year, Rabada received a sanction from the ICC for celebrating the wicket of England skipper Joe Root in a fiery manner.

Rabada was spotted running up to the English skipper and then screaming in delight.

The demerit points handed by the ICC were met with a mixed response as many former cricketers criticised the apex body for being too harsh.

Rabada has had a mixed bag in the last 12 months as he scalped 21 wickets in six Tests and five wickets from five T20I matches.

So far, the pacer has played 43 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 24 T20Is and has managed to take 244 wickets across all formats.

He is currently ranked at the number fifth spot in both the Test and ODI rankings.

Rabada would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the IPL had commenced from March 29, however, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

