Smashed records yet Meg Lanning wants more

Melbourne [Australia], July 27 (ANI): Even after hitting the highest individual score ever in a women's T20 International, Australia's destructive batter Meg Lanning doesn't seem to be satisfied. She laughingly said she tried to hit the final delivery of the inning for a 12 during her team's first T20I match against England on Friday.

"I tried to hit it for 12," Cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying about the last ball of Australia's inning.

She managed to take a single off the last ball, playing an unbeaten knock of 133 runs off just 63 balls. Her scintillating inning helped Australia post a target of 227 runs for the hosts England.

Interestingly, England only managed to score 133 runs, similar to the individual score of Lanning and consequently, Australia secured a 93-run victory.

Australia were already on a six-point lead and with this victory the points tally stands at 10-2, meaning the visitors have already sealed the Ashes with two games remaining.

Moreover, Australia broke England's unbeaten run at the Essex County Cricket Club.

"I was just really pleased and proud of the group that we were able to win at such a ground, The Fortress. To come here and play so well was great," she said.

Reflecting on her performance, Lanning said: "It was nice to be able to cash in. It doesn't always happen; some days you're on and (you've) got to make the most of it."

Australia will compete against England for the second T20I on July 28. (ANI)

