Smith creates a record of scoring most runs in a series this century

Manchester [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has now become the highest run-scorer in a Test series of this century.

In the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against England, Smith went past his own record of scoring 769 runs against India during the 2014-15 season.

Smith now has a total of 774 runs in the series. He played a knock of 23 runs in the final innings of the fifth Test before getting caught by Ben Stokes at leg gully off Stuart Broad on his lowest score in the 2019 Ashes series.

The 30-year-old batsman is in a phenomenal form as he had scored three hundreds in the four-Test games he played, including one double-ton. He failed to play in the third Test due to failed concussion Test after he was hit by Jofra Archer's bouncer on his head in the second Test.

Smith has made his comeback in the international cricket in the ICC Men's World Cup after serving a 12 months suspension for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands in March 2018.

After that, the player had never looked back and went on amassing runs in all formats. In the World Cup, he scored 379 runs in ten matches.

Smith recently attainted the number one batsman spot in the ICC Test rankings. (ANI)

