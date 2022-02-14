Smith hit ground pretty hard, it did not look great: Matthew Wade

Sydney [Australia], February 14 (ANI): Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade said that Steve Smith's concussion did not look great as the right-handed batter hit the ground pretty hard.

Smith suffered a concussion during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday, and as a result, he will now miss the remaining three T20Is.

"It didn't look great. I think he hit the ground pretty hard. Whether he went lights out or not, I'm not 100 per cent sure. That's something only he can answer," cricket.com.au quoted Wade as saying.

Smith made an athletic leap to save a six in the final over of the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday and it saw the Australia batter put his body on the line, with his head crashing into the turf on landing.



"When anyone dives and doesn't get up straight away, there's always a bit of concern. It's good to see him walking around now and make his way off the field," said Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Australia batter Steve Smith on Monday had informed that he will be alright after the cricketer suffered a concussion during the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

"Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok," Smith tweeted.

Coming to the match, Josh Inglis' 48-run knock, Pathum Nissanka's 73-run knock, and Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket haul were the standout performances as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over to win the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday. In the Super Over, Sri Lanka scored just five runs and Australia managed to chase it down. (ANI)

