Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting
Smith not the only reason for Australia's success in Ashes: Ponting

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:53 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Australian team Captain Ricky Ponting believes batsman Steve Smith isn't the sole reason for Aussies' success in the Ashes 2019.
"I heard a few people say during the week that he's been the only difference. I don't think he's been the only difference," cricket.com.au quotes Ponting as saying.
The remark comes after Smith's remarkable run with the bat in the ongoing Ashes series. The right-handed batsman has amassed 751 runs in the Ashes so far, which also accounts for 41 per cent of Australia's runs scored by the top six batsmen.
Australia was folded for 225 in their first innings of the last Test match with Smith again proving out to be the lone survivor, scoring valuable 80 runs against the potent English bowling line up.
"I still think Australia would be in front," Ponting said.
England has a lead of 78 run with all ten wickets in hand, and Ponting has agreed that it is likely to be an uphill task for Australia on Day 3.
"It's going to be really hard work for them. They're going to have to bowl exceptionally well and bat exceptionally well late in the game," the former captain said.
"It's a really dry pitch, which we were all worried about when Australia decided to bowl first; just how dry and difficult (to bat on) it might become late in the game," he added
On Day 2 of the fifth Test, England was bundled out for 294 in their first innings. Overnight batters Jos Buttler and Jack Leach were able to add only 23 runs more to the score.
Marsh went on to dismiss Leach (21) to take his fifth wicket in the innings. Jos Buttler was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 70 runs. (ANI)

