Smith propels Australia to 286/9 against India in third ODI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Steve Smith played a knock of 131 runs as Australia scored 286/9 against India here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday in the final ODI of the three-match series.

Put in to bat first, Australia lost its first wicket in the third over as Mohammed Shami had David Warner (3) caught at the hands of the wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

Skipper Aaron Finch and Smith put on a brief 28-run stand, but Finch's (19) stint was cut short by substitute fielder Yuzvendra Chahal as he had him run-out in the ninth over, reducing Australia to 46/2.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Smith in the middle and the duo put on pressure on the Indian bowling attack. Both batsmen stitched together a partnership of 127 runs and their stint saw both batsmen going past the 50-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja staged India's comeback in the 32nd over as he got back-to-back breakthroughs of Labuschagne (54) and Mitchell Starc (0), reducing Australia to 173/4.

Alex Carey and Smith put on 58 runs for the fifth wicket, taking the side's score past the 230-run mark. However, in trying to accelerate, Carey (35) was sent back to the pavilion by Kuldeep Yadav.

Smith brought up his century in the 44th over. This was the Australian's third ODI hundred against India.

The right-handed Smith (131) was finally dismissed in the 48th over by Shami and after his dismissal, Australia lost momentum and was restricted to under 290-run mark.

Shami took maximum wickets for India as he scalped four batsmen. (ANI)

