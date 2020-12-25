Smith shares emotional 'throwback' picture with wife Dani on Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic has seen many miss out on celebrating Christmas with their near and dear ones and Australia batsman Steve Smith on Friday penned an emotional note for his loved ones.

Smith shared a picture with his wife Dani Willis as he continues to stay away from his family. While he started off with the tour of England, he was then a part of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and now the ongoing series against India.

"Merry Christmas everyone! Here's a throwback to Christmas 2013 with @dani_willis Unfortunately many of us aren't able to celebrate with our loved ones this year. Let's hope 2021 is a much brighter year for all," Smith wrote on Instagram.

Dani also took to the social media platform to share a photo with Smith and wrote: "Christmas 2020 definitely doesn't look like this! Missing my friends and family today. Sending love to everyone else who is separated from their loved ones. Merry Christmas!! #ISO #covidchristmas."

However, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting celebrated Christmas with his parents and said he felt "lucky" to be with his family on the special day.



"Merry Christmas to everyone. Feeling very lucky to be with my parents and family and being able to share this special day together," Ponting tweeted.

Coming back to Smith, the batsman will be looking forward to taking the field on Saturday as he has a great record in Boxing Day Tests, having smashed over 900 runs with three half-centuries.

The 31-year-old said he always dreamt of batting in the Boxing Day Test. And now when he is living his dream, he said walking out to bat in the Boxing Day Test gives him "shivers down the spine".

"Yeah, ten years it is quite hard to believe. Look it's been since then, I have grown as a player over that time. My Boxing Day record is probably the best in Australia among all grounds. I like batting at MCG," Smith said on Tuesday.

"On a big occasion, I like to try and make most of them. You get shivers down the spine when walk out to bat at boxing day, the crowd yelling. It is like a dream come true. Because as a kid I always wanted to play in boxing day Test match," he further said. (ANI)

