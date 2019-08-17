Smith to take precautionary x-ray after being hit by Archer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 17 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has been taken for a precautionary x-ray of the left arm where he was hit during the second Ashes Test match against England at Lord's.

"Update from the Aussie camp: Steve Smith is off the field because of his sore left forearm and has been taken for a precautionary X-Ray of that arm after being struck there during his innings. #Ashes," Cricket.com.au tweeted.

When Smith was playing at 70, England pacer Jofra Archer's delivery hit straight on Smith's left forearm. He received medical treatment and continued to bat.

However, Smith was hit again by Archer and this time on his neck which forced him to retire hurt.

After some time, Smith returned on the field to bat but Chris Woakes ended his 92-run inning as he was given LBW.

Australia was all out after scoring 250 runs, eight runs less than England's first-inning total. (ANI)

