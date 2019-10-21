Steve Smith (L), David Warder (M), and Andre Russell (R).
Steve Smith (L), David Warder (M), and Andre Russell (R).

Smith, Warner, Russell excited for 'The Hundred'

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Steve Smith, David Warner, and Andre Russell are all excited after they were picked in the first player draft of 'The Hundred'.
Australian Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith were picked by Welsh Fire while swashbuckling batsman David Warner was signed by Southern Brave.
Taking to Instagram Smith wrote, "Excited to be joining the @welshfire in #TheHundred next year. Can't wait!"
"Excited to be joining @southernbrave for the #TheHundred," Warner wrote on Instagram.
The first pick of the draft went to Trent Rockets, who opted for world number one T20I bowler Rashid. Andre Russell was among the players who were picked in the first round. He was signed by Southern Brave.
"So happy to be apart of this #newfarmat #newteam #hundredballcricket @southernbrave," Russell wrote on Instagram.
Other players, who signed the draft included Sandeep Lamichhane (Oval Invincibles), Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir (both London Spirit), and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Trent Rockets).
During the event each team also announced a new signing for the women's competition: Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix), Tammy Beaumont (London Spirit), Lizelle Lee (Manchester Originals), Alyssa Healy (Northern Superchargers), Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles), Suzie Bates (Southern Brave), Sophie Molineux (Trent Rockets), and Meg Lanning (Welsh Fire).
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in February this year confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.
Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.
The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per inning format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.
Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

