Smriti Mandhana among four Indian players named in ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Dubai [UAE], Dec 17 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana is among the four Indian players who have been named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI Team of the Year.

Apart from Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav were named in the team which was announced on Tuesday by the cricket governing body during ICC Women's Awards 2019.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Tamsin Beaumont (England), Meg Lanning (c) (Australia), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shikha Pandey (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Megan Schutt (Australia), and Poonam Yadav (India).

In ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year, three Indian players feature in the squad: Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year (in batting order): Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia), Danielle Wyatt (England), Meg Lanning (c) (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Megan Schutt (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), and Radha Yadav (India).

On being named as the captain for both the formats, Australia's Meg Lanning said it is a 'huge honour' for her.

"It's a huge honour to be named captain of the ICC ODI and T20 Teams of the Year alongside some incredible players. It's been an amazing year for the Australian team and we're looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead in 2020," ICC quoted Lanning as saying.

"A home T20 World Cup is an opportunity that doesn't come along often, but we are looking forward to and embracing the challenge of performing well in front of our home crowd," she added.

During the event, Australia's Ellyse Perry won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

Perry, who became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket, was also named as the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year. She won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the second time in three years.

Other players who shined at the event were Australia's Alyssa Healy and Thailand's Chanida Sutthiruang as they won T20I Cricketer of the Year and Emerging Player of the Year respectively. (ANI)