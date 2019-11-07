Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest Indian women to score 2000 ODI runs

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 7 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana on Thursday became the fastest Indian women cricketer to smash 2,000 runs in ODIs.

She achieved the feat during the third ODI against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With 2,025 runs in 51 innings, Mandhana is also the third-fastest woman to reach the milestone. Only Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning in 41 and 45 innings, respectively, have reached the mark faster in women's ODIs.

In the third ODI, India defeated West Indies by six wickets and sealed the three-match series 2-1, courtesy Mandhana's brilliant knock of 74 runs.

India will next take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series, starting from November 9. (ANI)

