Smriti Mandhana with her Western Storm teammates (Photo/Western Storm Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma join up with Western Storm squad

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday joined up with Western Storm squad ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.
Western Storm in a tweet shared the video of its players practicing in the sun. In the visual, both Mandhana and Sharma can be seen warming up.
"The sun is out and warm ups are underway here at the @UofExeterSport for our final prep games before the competition kicks off next week. Excited to see @mandhana_smriti @Deepti_Sharma06 and @fwilson07 all back in action for the Storm today," Western Storm tweeted.

Mandhana returned to Storm while Sharma is all set to debut in the fourth edition of the tournament. The KSL will also see India batter Jemimah Rodrigues play her maiden league in the UK as she will feature for Yorkshire Diamonds.
India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur rejoined Lancashire Thunder. The KSL will begin on August 6, with Thunder and Southern Vipers playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

