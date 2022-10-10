Smriti Mandhana lauds team's performance against Thailand, says special to be playing 100th T20I

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 10 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana, who on Monday became only second Indian women cricketer to play 100th T20I match, has said that the day was special for her and the performance of the team made it extra special.

She said the team will work hard for the semi-final to be held after two days.

India thrashed Thailand by nine wickets at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday and finished on top of the points table in the Women's Asia Cup 2022.



"Playing for India and playing the 100th T20, it is a special feeling. The girls made it special. This Indian team is a fun to be part of. Thailand played good cricket in this tournament. We were looking forward to come out and play. Our bowlers were brilliant. All three batters did their job. We have the semi-final after two days. We will be working hard, looking forward to go out and playing that," said Mandhana in a post-match presentation.

India finished with 10 points in six matches. Thailand is at the fourth spot with three wins in six matches and six points.

Thailand, playing first, were bundled out for just 37 runs in 15.1 overs. Expect one batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12), no Thailand player could score in double digits.

Spinner Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/9. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8) and Deepti Sharma (2/10) took two. Meghna Singh got one wicket.

India chased the total comfortably in six overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana top-scoring with 20*. Pooja Vastrakar was unbeaten at 12 at the other end. (ANI)

