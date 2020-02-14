Smriti Mandhana moves three places in T20 ranking, Suzie Bates retains top spot

Dubai [UAE], Feb 14 (ANI): Indian batsman Smriti Mandhana has gained three spots in the latest Women's T20 ranking issued by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

The left-hand batter Mandhana moved three spots and attained a fourth place in the ranking. However, Jemimah Rodrigues slips three places to the seventh spot while Harmanpreet Kaur's ranking remains unchanged. Kaur is placed on the ninth spot in the ICC T20 ranking.



New Zealand's Sophie Devine rose four spots to the second position while compatriot Suzie Bates retained her top spot with 765 points.

Australia opener Beth Mooney gained two places to the third position with 738 points.

England batter Fran Wilson broke into the top 100 in the latest ranking while Australia's Ashleigh Gardner jumped 18 places into the top 20 after playing a knock of 93 against India. (ANI)

