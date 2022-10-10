Smriti Mandhana playing 100th T20I match, becomes second Indian player to do so

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 10 (ANI): Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Monday became only the second Indian player to complete 100 matches in T20I cricket.

Mandhana accomplished this feat in her side's match against Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet.

Besides her, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only player from her country to play 100 T20I matches or more. So far, Harmanpreet has played 135 T20I internationals for India and scored 2,647 at an average of 27.28. One century and eight half centuries have come out of her bat in the shortest format. She has also taken 32 wickets for India in this format.

On the other hand, in her 100 appearances so far, Mandhana has scored 2,373 runs at an average of 26.96. 17 half-centuries have been scored by this stylish left-hander, with the best individual score of 86.



Most T20I matches have been played by New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates (136), followed by Harmanpreet (135), England's Danielle Wyatt (135), Alyssa Healy of Australia (132), West Indies Deandra Dottin (127).

Coming to the match, India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field against Thailand in the ongoing T20 Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur missed the game against Thailand due to a niggle, leaving Mandhana to lead the team. Thailand are currently in the fourth position in the points table while India topped the table.

India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham. (ANI)

