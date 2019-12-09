Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

Andhra Pradesh [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic took to Twitter and posted a video where a snake can be seen slithering on the ground.

"SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match," BCCI Domestic tweeted.

During the Ranji Trophy clash, Vidarbha won the toss and opted to field first. Andhra are currently playing on 87/3 after the completion of 32 over. (ANI)

