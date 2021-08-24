Sneh Rana retains place in all three squads for Australia series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the squads for India Women's upcoming tour of Australia.

The series will comprise 3 ODIs, one day-night Test match and three T20Is.

Sneh Rana who gave spirited performances against England in the multi-format series earlier this year, has been retained for the series against Australia.



The women's team will depart for Australia from Bengaluru either on August 29 or 30 and then the entire squad will spend two weeks under mandatory quarantine.

India managed to draw the one-off Test against England, but the side suffered series losses in the ODI and T20I format against the three Lions.

India Women's squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)

