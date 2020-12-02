Solskjaer provides update on Martial, Shaw ahead of UCL clash against PSG

Manchester [UK], December 2 (ANI): Manchester United boss ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed that forward Anthony Martial will be available for the club's Champions League clash against Paris-Saint Germain while defender Luke Shaw is still doubtful for the match.

United will host PSG at Old Trafford on Wednesday night for a crucial group-stage showdown which will likely have a huge bearing on who qualifies from Group H.

Solskjaer's side are sitting top of the standings on nine points after four fixtures while their French opponents are three points further back in second.



"Anthony got through the session and felt okay, so he's available for selection. Luke is probably the biggest doubt but the rest of them are holding their hands up saying: 'I'm ready'," Solskjaer said during a pre-match Q&A session for MUTV.

"Luke isn't too far away so let's see what we do with him for tomorrow. Then, of course, Phil [Jones] has been away for a long time but now we're getting more and more players ready to participate in every game," he added.

Martial was struck down with a bout of illness 24 hours before the trip to St Mary's while Shaw has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Everton on November 7.

Solskjaer also delivered a fresh update on first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea, who was forced off at half-time against Southampton after sustaining a knock to his ankle.

"David trained well today, as did the rest of the group. It was a good session," he said. (ANI)

